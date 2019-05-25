Gatcoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00421693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.01241248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

