Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) COO Sells $13,848.00 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) COO Paul David Bach sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $13,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GEN stock remained flat at $$1.29 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,640. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.86.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,424,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 217,438 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
