Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

