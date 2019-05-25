Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 102,227 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $174,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.72 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 102,227 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/geode-capital-management-llc-buys-102227-shares-of-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.