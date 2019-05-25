Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $36.93 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 227,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after buying an additional 170,388 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,315,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

