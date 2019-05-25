Gifto Price Up 25.5% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and Bancor Network. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00433727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.01143540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00143152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BiteBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Upbit, Binance, CPDAX, Bithumb, Coinnest, Bittrex, Allbit, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

