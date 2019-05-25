Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.11 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 65,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 166,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

