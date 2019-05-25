Glaukos’ (GKOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glaukos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $169,559.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,479. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,748 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,759,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

