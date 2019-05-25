Goldplat (GDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 120476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

