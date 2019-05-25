Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 255,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 98.6% in the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 61,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

