Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 210.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSE:GPK opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

