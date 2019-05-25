Gravity (GZRO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $175,349.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00435510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.01161835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00142167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004323 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,265,387,568 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,217,565 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net.

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

