Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 202,377 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 425.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.13 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

