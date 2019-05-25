Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $430,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $511,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,591.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,112. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

