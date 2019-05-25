Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 45,660 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,488 shares of company stock worth $3,980,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

