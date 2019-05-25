Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,373 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of IBN opened at $12.42 on Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Standpoint Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

WARNING: “Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,373 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/greenleaf-trust-sells-4373-shares-of-icici-bank-ltd-ibn.html.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.