Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Foot Locker (FL)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

“We were disappointed with today’s result and are refining our estimates/ lowering our price target to reflect a more muted outlook. However, we would use today’s share price weakness (-16% vs. S&P 500 up slightly) as an incremental opportunity to accumulate shares as we continue to believe valuation remains attractive (shares trade at ~9x our FY19E EPS) given our expectations for ~MSD% comp and EPS growth in FY19E. We are maintaining our BUY rating, but lower our PT to $60 from $75. After finishing FY18 with an impressive +9.7% in 4Q, FL drove +4.6% comp growth in 1Q19. While FL’s comp was one of the strongest in our group so far, it was below our expectations. Additionally, gross margin expansion was softer than expected, while the SG&A rate deleveraged at a more pronounced rate.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,441,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,415 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,895,000 after buying an additional 1,478,204 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $254,513,000 after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,444,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,310 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

