H & R Block (HRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block is likely to witness escalation in costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its various operating activities. Despite such headwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by growing tax industry in both assisted and DIY channels. It is also investing in price, technology and operational excellency. Further, the company's strong cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth.”

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & R Block from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

H & R Block stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $130,618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $61,212,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

