Halfords Group (HFD) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Shares of LON:HFD opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.60 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 12.39 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.18. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

