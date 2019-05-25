Halliburton (HAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 45378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,166 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

