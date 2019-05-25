Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hanson McClain Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

IWM opened at $150.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

