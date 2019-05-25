HC Wainwright Analysts Give Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) a $7.00 Price Target

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) has been assigned a $7.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.54).

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

