HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.19 on Monday. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.306 dividend. This is an increase from HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

