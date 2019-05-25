Helium (HLM) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $370,164.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016645 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 10,577,130 coins and its circulating supply is 10,228,750 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

