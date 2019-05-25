HighPoint Resources (HPR) Trading Down 6.4%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.05. 2,254,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,165,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 3.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/highpoint-resources-hpr-trading-down-6-4-2.html.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.