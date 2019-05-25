HollyFrontier (HFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.00

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 4673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/hollyfrontier-hfc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-41-00.html.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.