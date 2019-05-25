Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.76. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

