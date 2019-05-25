Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 52,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

HBCP opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.34. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $91,663.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $524,292. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

