Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.76.

In other news, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 892,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

