Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

