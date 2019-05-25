Huami (HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Huami has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $558.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huami by 245.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Huami by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the first quarter worth $228,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

