Hub Group (HUBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.