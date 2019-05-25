HyperCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $695,134.00 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00015082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $695,134.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00434408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01144881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, Binance, Coinnest, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, EXX, OKEx, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

