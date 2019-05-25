iBank Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $8,338.00 and approximately $22,049.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iBank has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.64 or 2.62861001 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00083129 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001045 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

