IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $256.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $258.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $532,531.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,723.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,150 shares of company stock worth $12,754,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

