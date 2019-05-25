IFG Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 147.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,947 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Thornton purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

