Imperial Brands (IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,029.29 ($39.58).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,049 ($26.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,155.50 ($28.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.