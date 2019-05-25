Informa (INF) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 862.42 ($11.27).

Get Informa alerts:

INF opened at GBX 789.20 ($10.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.85 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.