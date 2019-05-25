Insider Buying: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Chairman Buys 1,738 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers bought 1,738 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,580.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Franklin Myers bought 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $241,245.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,360.00.

FIX opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $538.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $36,764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 601,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

