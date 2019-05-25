Insider Buying: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director John Mccune Jr. Rice purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $22,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VIVO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 172,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,799. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 108.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

