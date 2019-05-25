Insider Buying: Newfield Resources Ltd (NWF) Insider Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) insider Robert Ang purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,550.00 ($23,085.11).

Shares of ASX:NWF traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.23 ($0.16). 37,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. Newfield Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Newfield Resources Company Profile

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. It explores for diamond and gold minerals. Its flagship project is the Tongo Diamond Project, which covers an area of 134 square kilometers in the Kenema District of Sierra Leone. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in North Fremantle, Australia.

