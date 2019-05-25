Insider Buying: SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Joseph Ennen bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,250.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

