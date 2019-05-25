Insider Buying: Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Major Shareholder Acquires 19,830 Shares of Stock

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) major shareholder Andrew Lo acquired 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $163,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

