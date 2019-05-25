Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 432.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,186 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.36 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/invesco-financial-preferred-etf-pgf-position-lifted-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.