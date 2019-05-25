IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Binance. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $41.57 million and approximately $948,755.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $709.53 or 0.08811755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00041241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011384 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

