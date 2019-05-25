iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) Stake Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 208,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 61,943 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA EWK opened at $18.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

