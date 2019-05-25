iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,382.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

BATS EFV opened at $48.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

