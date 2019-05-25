iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,083 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the April 15th total of 619,587 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 1-year low of $905.35 and a 1-year high of $1,088.00.

