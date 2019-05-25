Jabil (JBL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jabil is expected to suffer from weakness in mobility and sluggish semiconductor capital equipment business. These negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and are also expected to hurt top-line growth at least in the near term despite new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, increasing competition in the industry is weighing on its margins. However, focus on end-market diversification is a key catalyst. Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson deal is a major growth driver for Jabil and is expected to expand its healthcare portfolio. During the second quarter, Jabil transitioned the first two sites from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC). Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,388 shares of company stock worth $1,389,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

