Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $1,004,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,009,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay T. Flatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $1,062,468.00.

Illumina stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.45. 599,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,497. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.61 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.58.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

